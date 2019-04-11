SOMERSWORTH -Monica Claire Dumais, 82, formerly of Somersworth passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Langdon Place of Dover after a period of failing health. Monica was born on June 16, 1936 in Sanford, Maine, the daughter of George and Medora (Goulet) Jacques.



She married Gerard "Pete" Dumais on September 29, 1956 and were together for 34 years until his passing in 1990. She was also predeceased by her son Dennis Dumais in 2002.



Monica loved to knit and crochet. Many family and friends were recipients of her beautifully made afghans, sweaters, hats, mittens, and washcloths. She crocheted countless snowflakes that are now proudly displayed in many homes. She donated many of her creations to church fairs and other charities. Monica continued this passion until days before her passing. She enjoyed playing golf and served as Tournament Chairperson and led the Sunshine and Hospitality Committees for the Sunningdale Women's Golf League. She also cherished her many trips to casinos with her partners in crime Peggy, Rena, and Jane.



Monica was an organist for Our Lady of Peace and the United Methodist Church in Berwick and Our Lady of the Angels Church in South Berwick. She taught organ and piano at Love Music, Maine Piano & Organ, and gave private lessons to many. She was previously employed at General Electric, Hebert's Market, and ran a daycare from her home for many years.



Monica's favorite pastime were her grandchildren. She traveled all over New England to watch them in music and dance recitals, plays, and countless soccer, football, volleyball, basketball, softball, and baseball games. She was known as "Mémère" to her grandchildren's teammates.



Monica was devout in her faith and was a communicant of St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish.



She is survived by her brother, Raymond Jacques of Theodore, Alabama; a daughter Stella Dumais of Rochester; four sons, Richard Dumais and his wife Catherine of Gilford, David Dumais and his wife Cyndi of Fitchburg, Mass., Mark Dumais and his wife Sarah of Rochester, and Thomas Dumais and his wife Susanne, of Dover; five grandchildren, Alise Murray and her husband Jason of Medford, Mass., Lynne Dumais of Gardner, Mass., Sara Dumais of Dover, Cameron Dumais of Rochester and Jonathan Dumais of Dover.



SERVICES: Calling hours will be held at Bernier Funeral Home on 49 South St., Somersworth, N.H., from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, April 15. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish of St. Martin Church, 120 Maple St., Somersworth, N.H. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Monica's name to the St. Ignatius Loyola Memorial Fund or a . To leave online condolences please visit www.bernierfuneralhome.net. Care for the Dumais family has been entrusted to the Bernier Funeral Home.