Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. J. Grondin & Son Funeral Home
177 North Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
(603) 332-1563
For more information about
Monique Auger
View Funeral Home Obituary
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Lowell Street,
Rochester, NH
Resources
More Obituaries for Monique Auger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monique L. Auger


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Monique L. Auger Obituary
ROCHESTER - Monique L. Auger, 95, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Colonial Hill Nursing Home. She was born May 25, 1923 in Springvale Maine the daughter of Arthur and Eva (Pare) Roy.

She was employed at Dan's Star Market in Rochester.

She was the widow of Louis Auger.

She was predeceased by three brothers Claude Roy, Joseph Roy and Jerry Roy.

Survivors include son Daniel and his wife Laura of Alton Bay; daughter Carol Lepene and husband Dennis of Farmington; nine grandchildren; sister, Theresa Errico of Berlin, Conn.

SERVICES: A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Wednesday May 22, at St. Mary Church, Lowell Street, Rochester. Burial will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Share Fund or to Cornerstone VNA both of Rochester. Refer to www.GrondinFuneralHome.com for complete obituary.
Published in Fosters from May 18 to May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H. J. Grondin & Son Funeral Home
Download Now