ROCHESTER - Monique L. Auger, 95, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Colonial Hill Nursing Home. She was born May 25, 1923 in Springvale Maine the daughter of Arthur and Eva (Pare) Roy.
She was employed at Dan's Star Market in Rochester.
She was the widow of Louis Auger.
She was predeceased by three brothers Claude Roy, Joseph Roy and Jerry Roy.
Survivors include son Daniel and his wife Laura of Alton Bay; daughter Carol Lepene and husband Dennis of Farmington; nine grandchildren; sister, Theresa Errico of Berlin, Conn.
SERVICES: A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Wednesday May 22, at St. Mary Church, Lowell Street, Rochester. Burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Share Fund or to Cornerstone VNA both of Rochester. Refer to www.GrondinFuneralHome.com for complete obituary.
Published in Fosters from May 18 to May 21, 2019