DOVER - Muriel Drew, 108, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in the company of her friend Steve and the loving and caring staff of Riverside Rest Home. Born in Dover, N.H., on December 23, 1910, she was the daughter of Clarence and Almeda (Miller) Smith.



Muriel was trained as a nurse and worked at Wentworth Douglass Hospital in her earlier years. She had also worked at several pharmacies in town. Muriel was known by many as one of "The Golden Girls" who frequented Harvey's Bakery on a daily basis. Those who attended her 100th birthday at Harvey's will remember her dancing on the counter in celebration. Muriel was an avid bowler and amassed many trophies. She also loved playing bingo and playing penny poker with her friends at Cocheco Park and Riverview Apartments where she had lived. She was also a scratch ticket fanatic. Muriel was also featured in "If I live to be 100" The wisdom of Centenarians, a book of portraits and stories of Centenarians across the United States.



Muriel was predeceased by her parents, her husband Chesley (Chet) Drew, her brother Frank Smith and sister Norma Osgood.



Donations may be made in her name to the charities of one's choice. May all who knew her indulge with a famous Harvey's Bakery maple square in her honor.



