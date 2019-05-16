Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chadwick Funeral Service
235 Main Street P.O. Box 68
New London, NH 03257
(603) 526-6442
For more information about
Nancy Girouard
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chadwick Funeral Service
235 Main Street P.O. Box 68
New London, NH 03257
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Berwick, NH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Girouard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Ann Girouard


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nancy Ann Girouard Obituary
WILMOT - Nancy Ann (Potvin) Girouard, 76, of Sugarbush Road, died Monday, April 22, 2019. She was born in Methuen, Mass., on February 10, 1943 the daughter of Leo and Augustina (Dispensa) Potvin.

Nancy graduated from Lawrence High School, and worked in the food industry as well as being a stay-at-home Mom. She lived in Berwick, Maine most of her adult life until moving to Bow, N.H. and then Wilmot, N.H. to live with family.

Nancy attended The First Parish United Church of Christ in Somersworth, N.H. and was a devote Christian. Nancy was a Brownie and Girl Scout troop leader, when her girls were young. She enjoyed reading, cheering on the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots, camping, and going to the lake in the summer. Nancy and her husband Raymond especially enjoyed the Supper Club they established with their friends and neighbors.

Nancy is predeceased by her husband, Raymond, in 2013. She is survived by three children, Tina and her husband, Christopher Naimie of Wilmot, N.H., Lora Harvey of Portland, Maine, and Raymond and his wife, Tiffanie Girouard of Berwick, Maine; as well as three grandchildren, Nicholas, Lilly and Katelyn.

SERVICES: Friends may call at the Chadwick Funeral Home, 235 Main St., New London, N.H. on June 5, from 5-7 p.m. A graveside service will be held on June 8, at 11 a.m. at the Evergreen Cemetery, Berwick, Maine.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 383 US Route 1 #2C, Scarborough, ME 04074 ( or 800-272-3900).
Published in Fosters from May 16 to May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now