Natalie M. Fenton


Natalie M. Fenton Obituary
DOVER – Natalie M. Fenton, 93, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Rochester Manor.

Born Jan. 2, 1926 in Hanover, N.H. she was the daughter of the late Chester and Dorothy (Gribben) Doubleday.

Natalie was a homemaker, who loved her Scotty dogs, Annalee dolls, spending time at the beach house, and most of all her grandkids.

Members of her family include her children Deborah White and husband Noah of Adamstown, Md.; and D. Michael Fenton and wife Martha of Somersworth, N.H.; her grandchildren Derek, Todd, Mindy, Michelle, Michael, and Mary; ten great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Donald Fenton, and two siblings William "Billy" Doubleday and Dorothy Doubleday.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Published in Fosters from June 10 to June 13, 2019
