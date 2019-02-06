|
DOVER - Nathaniel M. Boily, 12, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 31, 2019. He was born February 28, 2006 in Lowell, Mass., the son of Michael and Weslliane (DeCastro) Boily.
Nathaniel was a seventh grade student at the Dover Middle School.
Members of his family include his parents Michael and Weslliane Boily of Dover, N.H.; his paternal grandmother Mary A. Treacy of Kittery, Maine; maternal grandmother Antonia Oliveira of Brazil; his uncles David Boily of Kittery, Maine, Wellington and Jayme DeCastro of Brazil; his aunts Jennifer Johnson and husband Michael of Kittery Point, Maine, Wesllisangela G. DeCastro and Mariane Muller of Brazil.
SERVICES: There will be no services at this time.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2019