Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
Nathaniel Boily
Nathaniel M. Boily


2006 - 2019
Nathaniel M. Boily Obituary
DOVER - Nathaniel M. Boily, 12, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 31, 2019. He was born February 28, 2006 in Lowell, Mass., the son of Michael and Weslliane (DeCastro) Boily.

Nathaniel was a seventh grade student at the Dover Middle School.

Members of his family include his parents Michael and Weslliane Boily of Dover, N.H.; his paternal grandmother Mary A. Treacy of Kittery, Maine; maternal grandmother Antonia Oliveira of Brazil; his uncles David Boily of Kittery, Maine, Wellington and Jayme DeCastro of Brazil; his aunts Jennifer Johnson and husband Michael of Kittery Point, Maine, Wesllisangela G. DeCastro and Mariane Muller of Brazil.

SERVICES: There will be no services at this time. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2019
