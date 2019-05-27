Home

Graveside service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Cemetery
Brock St.
Rochester, NH
Norman W. Gamelin


Norman W. Gamelin Obituary
BARRINGTON - Norman Wilfred Gamelin of Washington St. passed away on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at the Riverside Rest Home.

Norman was born on June 27, 1925 in Newburyport, Mass. to Eva and Wilfred Gamelin.

On Jan. 29, 1949, Norman married Mary (Belmont) Gamelin, together they enjoyed 69 years of marriage.

Norman was predeceased by his wife Mary, and his parents. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and close friends Alan and Narda Wilkinson, John and Sheila Canney, and Susan Laferte.

The family would like to thank the staff at Riverside Rest Home and Wentworth Hospice for their professional and compassionate care provided to Norman.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 10 a.m., at the Holy Rosary Cemetery on Brock St. in Rochester, N.H.
Published in Fosters from May 27 to May 30, 2019
