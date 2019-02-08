Foster's Daily Democrat Obituaries
|
Services
J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home
125 OLD POST RD
Kittery, ME 03904
(207) 439-4900
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home
125 OLD POST RD
Kittery, ME 03904
Patricia A. Woodworth


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia A. Woodworth Obituary
ROCHESTER - Patricia A. Woodworth, 60, of Springvale, Maine passed away suddenly on Tuesday, February 6, 2019 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.H., surrounded by her loving family. Born on August 13, 1958 in Portsmouth, N.H., to Eleanor (Fuller) Woodworth of Lebanon, Maine and the late Dale T. Woodworth.

Patty was raised in Kittery Point and graduated from Traip Academy. She worked at Parker-Hannifin in Kittery for many years. Patty was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan.

She was a loving mother to Kristina Williams and husband James of York, Maine; Dawn Limauro and husband Matt of Lee, N.H.; and son Michael Tuttle of Springvale, Maine. Grandmother to Hunter, Parker and Adalyn. Devoted partner to David Hilton of Springvale, Maine. Sister to Thomas Woodworth and wife Suzanne of Cape Neddick, Maine; Dale Woodworth of Lebanon, Maine; Lynn Woodworth of Rochester, N.H.; Dean Woodworth of Lebanon, Maine; and Jimmy Woodworth of Barrington, N.H. Predeceased by her sister Wanda Woodworth.

SERVICES: A time of visitation will be held at JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Rd., Kittery, on Saturday, Feb 9, from 4-6 p.m. A burial will be scheduled in the spring. Care for the Woodworth family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11, 2019
