DOVER, N.H. - Patricia M (Matthews) Flynn, 81, beloved wife of the late Edward J. Flynn, Jr, passed away suddenly after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's, at Langdon Place in Dover, N.H.



Patricia was born in Lowell, Mass. in 1938; the daughter of Harold and Ethel (Waterworth) Matthews. She graduated from Saint Patrick's High School in Lowell, Mass. She moved to Barrington, N.H. with her family in 1971 and enjoyed living on Swain's Lake for over 40 years. She loved entertaining family and friends, and everybody was always welcome. A favorite event was the annual lobster fest at her home on the lake.



Patricia was a very active member of the Chapel of the Nativity in Barrington for many years as well as active in the Barrington Women's Club.



Patricia was predeceased by her loving husband Ed with whom she shared 53 wonderful years of marriage. She is survived by her children, Edward J. Flynn, III of Las Vegas, Nev., Timothy M. Flynn and his wife Christine of Webster, N.Y., William J. Flynn of Colorado Springs, Colo., Elizabeth A D'Arezzo and her husband Anthony of Reading, Mass., Maura A. Flynn of Rochester, N.H., Karen F Diamant and her husband Donald of Milton, N.H.; five grandchildren, Abbigail F. Diamant, Alexis S. Flynn, Ryan R. Flynn, Matthew M. D'Arezzo, and K. Flynn D'Arezzo.



She was predeceased by her son Robert P. (Rock) Flynn; siblings Mary Theresa Wilson and her husband Richard, George Matthews, and brothers in law Peter Bell and Frank McKeon.



She is survived by her siblings Barbara Bell, Norma Matthews, Kathy Alexander and her husband Chuck, Pam McKeon, Cindy Matthews, OSF, Harold Matthews and his wife Hope, Donna Kilgore and her husband William, Cheryl Durdovic and her husband Michael, Joseph Matthews and his wife Sue, sister in law Janice Matthews, and Dan Lanahan, OFM. She also left behind many nieces and nephews as well as numerous friends.



Patricia was a well-loved wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend and will be greatly missed by all.



SERVICES: Visitation will be Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Purdy Memorial Chapel, 2 Concord Road, Lee, NH. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 71 Lowell Street, Rochester, N.H. Published in Fosters from Apr. 15 to Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary