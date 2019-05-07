|
DOVER - Patricia G. Berry, 81, passed away in her home Thursday, March 28, 2019 following a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Born April 22, 1937 in Dover, N.H., she was the daughter of the late Leo and Glenna (Hayes) Spencer.
Pat graduated as the valedictorian of her class from St. Mary's High School in Dover. She sold Avon for over five decades. She spent many years as a volunteer for the NHPBS Auction, and as an election worker for the City of Dover. In addition, she and her husband were Marine Docents in the UNH Sea Grant Program.
Patricia is survived by her children, Sandra Kittredge, David Berry and wife Pam; grandchildren Dawn Kittredge, Dianna Kittredge, Barry Kittredge, and Sean Berry; three great-grandchildren, Ethan Kittredge, and Hazel and Abraham Long; siblings, Lee Spencer and wife Shirley, Paul Spencer, and Lynda Gilbert and husband Raymond; plus many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband of 41 years, Gordon A. Berry.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held on May 10, 2019 at 1 p.m., at the Pine Hill Cemetery in Dover.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Wentworth Hospice, c/o Amedisys Corporate Office, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from May 7 to May 10, 2019