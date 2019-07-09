|
FARMINGTON, N.H. – Patricia Jane Glidden, 75, of 89 Chestnut Hill Rd. died Friday, July 5, 2019 at Wentworth Douglass Hospital after a period of failing health.
She was born June 26, 1944 in Fitchburg, Mass. the daughter of the late John Paul Murray and Dorothy (Colburn) Murray and lived in Farmington for 49 years. She worked at and retired after many years from Jarvis and Thompson Center Arms. She loved helping those in her community and she also loved games and puzzles. She will miss her loving family, her dear friends and her pets Winston and Sarah Jane.
She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years Melvin Glidden of Farmington, N.H., two sons Jeffery J. Dearborn and wife Gina of Manchester, Okla. and Bryce E. Dearborn and wife Karey of Dekalb, Ill., stepson Michael P. Glidden of Somersworth, N.H. daughter Lesley A. De La Cerda of Rochester, N.H., two brothers Jay P. Murphy and wife Theresa of Tucson, Ariz. and W. P. Brian Galvin of Hamilton, Mass., sister Loralane Breton of Haverhill, Mass., eight grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by stepson, Kevin M. Glidden.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held at R.M. Edgerly Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H., Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m.
A funeral service will be Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the R.M. Edgerly Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rochester Cemetery, Franklin Street, Rochester, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any .
