DOVER - Patricia Rae (Ellis) Beary, 83, beloved wife of the late Frank "Zeke" Beary, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, after a lengthy illness, at the Riverside rest home in Dover, New Hampshire.



Patricia was born in Lynn, Mass., in 1935 and graduated from the Lynn public school system. She was a long time CNA who had such a passion for caring for the elderly population that she continued working in that field for many years after her retirement in 2001. She was a lifelong resident of Lynn until her retirement, when she moved to Lee, N.H.; spending winters in Tavares, Fla.



Patricia often spoke fondly of childhood summers spent in the fishing village of Victoria Beach in Nova Scotia. She loved to play Bingo, enjoyed outings to Foxwoods Casinos, enjoyed gardening, boating in Florida, was an avid cribbage and dominos player, and especially enjoyed entertaining friends and neighbors with her daily morning "coffee club." She was also an avid knitter who knitted homemade Christmas stockings for all of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and select friends.



Patricia was predeceased by her husband Frank, who was her high school sweetheart, and with whom she shared 51 years of marriage. She leaves a daughter, Patti A. Pelletier and her husband, Scott of Lee, N.H.; a son Timothy John Beary, Sr. and his wife, Sandra of Leesburg, Fla.; and a son Francis (Rick) Beary Jr., of Lee, N.H.; nine grandchildren, Timothy John Beary, Jr. and his wife, Jennifer, Joseph Beary, Samantha Beary, Kathryne Pelletier, Brett Pelletier, Francis "Ricky" Beary, III, Jenny Beary, Kaylen Beary, and Patrick Beary; and six great-grandchildren Skylar and Michael Beary, Madelyn Rae and Carter Beary, and Colson and Liam Manshack; her beloved dog, Simon; and many nieces and nephews.



Patricia was predeceased by her parents, Archie Merton Ellis and Sadie Isabelle (Israel) Ellis, and her brother Harold "Bub" Ellis, and three sisters Mary Murray, Louella "Sissy" Tranfaglia, and Elizabeth "Betty" Brown.



Patricia was the heart and soul of her family, and was very loved and will be sadly missed by all who knew her.



SERVICES: At Patricia's request there will be no funeral services and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America or the Riverside rest home activity center in Dover, New Hampshire.