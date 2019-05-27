|
|
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. - Pat Greene, 87, longtime resident of Boxborough, Mass. and current resident of Brightview, North Andover, Mass. passed away from heart complications on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
Pat was born on Sept. 27, 1931. He was raised in Newark, N.J., Castleblayney, Ireland, and Dover, N.H. Son of the late Patrick J Greene and Mary (Rainko) Greene. Pat served in the Army during the end of the Korean war before attending the University of New Hampshire, graduating with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He then completed a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering from MIT while working full time at Bell Labs in North Andover. Soon thereafter he joined a young Digital Equipment Corporation with badge number 586. There he rose to Vice-President of Engineering, traveling numerous times to Japan. He later followed an opportunity for a new startup, Data General Corporation, eventually moving on to numerous small companies, including 20 years with Triad Design.
In 1955 he married Lois A. Flygare of Kittery, Maine. In 1963 they made Boxborough their home, raising their two sons and engaging many friends in the Acton-Boxborough community. Pat and Lois enjoyed 58 loving years together until her passing in 2014.
Patrick was an avid aviator, obtaining his private pilot's license in 1966. Flying was his passion, purchasing a brand-new Piper Super-Cub in 1975. He went on to earn his instrument rating, commercial license and finally instrument flight Instructor, CFII. He spent much of his time at the local Minuteman Airport in Stow as part of the pilot community, flying with and teaching numerous pilots.
Pat is survived by his sons, Jeffrey Greene and his wife Theresa McCafferty of Chester, N.H. and Brian Greene of Pepperell, Mass. Patrick adored his four grandchildren, Stephanie Hood and her husband Nick Hood of Springdale, Ark., Phillip Greene of Somerville, Mass., Meagan Greene of Leverett, Mass. and Jennifer Greene of Hamburg, Germany.
Patrick is also survived by his brothers, Charlie Greene and his wife Patricia of Miami, Fla., James Greene and his wife Jennifer of Harrisburg, Penn., his sisters Joanie Malone of Wakefield, Mass. and Maryanne Herrera of South Windsor, Conn., as well as many friends, nieces, nephews and extended family members. Patrick was predeceased by his sister Betty King and her husband Fred King.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be on Tuesday, May 28, from 4 to 8 p.m., at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave, Acton, Massachusetts. A funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, May 29 at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Beechbrook Cemetery, Gloucester, Mass. following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, [email protected]
To send a condolence, please visit www.actonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from May 27 to May 30, 2019