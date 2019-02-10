|
BERWICK, Maine - Paul Francis Urbanski, 80 years, of Berwick, Maine died Monday, Feb. 4, 2019.
Paul is lovingly remembered by his wife Ann; his daughters, Sheri Urbanski and Kelly Urbanski, both of Berwick; his brother, Theodore Urbanski and his wife, Mary of Salem, Mass.; his sister, Regina Polakiewicz of Salem, Mass.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 at Laing-Bibber Funeral Chapel, 36 Rochester St., Berwick, Maine. Military honors will be recognized with an American Legion service from the Charles S. Hatch American Legion Post #79 immediately following the visits. A memorial service will then follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. Father Andrew Nelson from St. Ignatius Parish of Loyola.
Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
