Laing-Bibber Funeral Chapel
36 Rochester Street
Berwick, ME 03901
(207) 698-1105
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Laing-Bibber Funeral Chapel
36 Rochester St.
Berwick, ME
Service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
12:30 PM
Laing-Bibber Funeral Chapel
36 Rochester St
Berwick, ME
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Laing-Bibber Funeral Chapel
36 Rochester St.
Berwick, ME
Paul F. Urbanski Obituary
BERWICK, Maine - Paul Francis Urbanski, 80 years, of Berwick, Maine died Monday, Feb. 4, 2019.

Paul is lovingly remembered by his wife Ann; his daughters, Sheri Urbanski and Kelly Urbanski, both of Berwick; his brother, Theodore Urbanski and his wife, Mary of Salem, Mass.; his sister, Regina Polakiewicz of Salem, Mass.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: Friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 at Laing-Bibber Funeral Chapel, 36 Rochester St., Berwick, Maine. Military honors will be recognized with an American Legion service from the Charles S. Hatch American Legion Post #79 immediately following the visits. A memorial service will then follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. Father Andrew Nelson from St. Ignatius Parish of Loyola.

Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Paul's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Laing Bibber Funeral Chapel, 36 Rochester St., Berwick, Maine 03901. www.bibberfuneral.com
Published in Fosters from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, 2019
