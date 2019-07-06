Home

H. J. Grondin & Son Funeral Home
177 North Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
(603) 332-1563
Paul Gialousis
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church
189 N. Main St.
Rochester, NH
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Paul Gialousis


1952 - 2019
Paul Gialousis Obituary
ROCHESTER - Paul Gialousis, 66, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Born in Lowell, Mass. on Dec. 18, 1952, he was the son of James and Elizabeth (Tatro) Gialousis.

A Navy Veteran, he worked as a baker at Market Basket.

He is predeceased by his son, Steven, sister, Diane Carbonneau and brother, David Gervais.

Paul is survived by his wife, Dorothy, son, Thomas, daughters, Alison Ambrogio and Sara Regan, six grandchildren, two sisters and several nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: Family and friends may gather at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, 189 N. Main St., Rochester, on Tuesday, July 9 from 9 to 10 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Brock St.

Published in Fosters from July 6 to July 9, 2019
