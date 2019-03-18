|
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
|
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
|
Service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
|
|
|
ROCHESTER, N.H. – "Uncle Paul", Paul W. Sherwood, age 70, of Charles Street, entered heaven on Wednesday morning, March 13, 2019, at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, N.H. Paul passed away from sudden and unexpected complications related to a medical condition he had been fighting for several years.
Paul was born on Nov. 15, 1948, in Rochester, N.H., the community that he loved, cherished, and always resided in, except during his military service.
Paul was the youngest son of Norman B. Sherwood, originally from Portsmouth, N.H. and Dorothy (Pettigrew) Sherwood, originally from Kittery, Maine.
He is survived by his older brother, Bradbury Sherwood and wife, Beverly, of Rochester, N.H.; older sister, Rebecca Tarlton, of Southbury, Conn.; and older brother, Walter Sherwood and wife, Isobel, of Gahanna, Ohio. He is predeceased by his brother-in-law, Donald Tarlton.
He was known as "Uncle Paul" for several reasons:
One, he literally had many nieces and nephews that are surviving him, including Christina Emery of Rochester, N.H.; Bradbury Sherwood of Middleton, N.H.; Jennie Schroeter of Lusby, Md.; Michael Sherwood of Rochester, N.H.; Diane Emerson of Rochester, N.H.; Donna Cassell of Lebanon, Maine; Dinah Nesbitt of Rochester, N.H.; Doree Price of Oxford, Conn.; Pamela Hickok of Gahanna, Ohio; Jeffrey Sherwood of Clearwater, Fla.; Candy Bringhurst of Rochester, N.H.; Kevin Bringhurst of Rochester, N.H.; and Scott Bringhurst of Rochester, N.H.; as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews whom he loved dearly.
Two, he devoted much of his life to the youth in the greater Rochester area through over 25 years of volunteering and participating with the Boy Scouts and 20+ years of volunteering with the Rainbow for Girls.
Three, when he saw a happy child, he would immediately light up; if you were a friend and you had children, he always wanted to do a little something for that child. Paul was an innocent and loving soul.
In addition to the many relatives named and countless others unnamed, he is survived by "brothers and sisters" and friends in many fraternal organizations. Two individuals to be noted are his best and dearest friend and long-term companion, Ms. Alison Cooper of Rochester, N.H.; and close friend, confidant, and traveling companion, Scott Demers of Dover, N.H.
Paul enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving many years in England and the United States as an aircraft crew chief and later, a chaplain's aide. Paul loved his time in England and was fortunate to visit the country and friends there two years ago. His final duty assignment was at Pease Air Force Base, bringing him home to his beloved Rochester, N.H.
Upon returning to New Hampshire, his passion for local Boy Scouting was reignited and he served both scouting troops in Rochester, N.H. and the Abnaki District for many years. He also immediately engrained himself in many philanthropic and fraternal organizations, working side by side with his much loved and respected father for the good of the greater Rochester area and the youth in the community.
Paul started a second career with the U.S. Postal Service as a part-time postal carrier in Barrington, N.H. He later became a full-time rural route carrier in Barrington, N.H., spending 20 years in total serving that community. Paul enjoyed getting to know the customers on his route as well as their animals. He also loved that this allowed him to visit Calef's Country Store on a regular basis to have a hot dog and get some "rat trap" or "snappy" cheese.
"Uncle Paul" was a member in the following organizations: Masonic Temple Humane Lodge No. 21 in Rochester, N.H.; York Rite Templar Chapter 20; Orient Council No. 14; Palestine Commandery No. 001 Knights Templar in Rochester, N.H.; Bektash Shriners; Samadhi Shrine Club in Rochester, N.H.; American Legion Post 7 in Rochester, N.H.; Osgood Lodge #48 of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows in Portsmouth, N.H.; The Air Force Retired Enlisted Association; The Air Force NCO Association; Rochester Historical Society; and First Church Congregational in Rochester, N.H.
Paul enjoyed spending time with his two beloved cats, Nicky Benjamin Sherwood and Menew Barbara Sherwood, which he considered his children.
Paul especially enjoyed the late spring to early fall as it gave him time to visit his favorite places: Clark's Trading Post, the New Hampshire Farm Museum, and anywhere his family and friends would be having a good barbeque and fun.
Paul loved to eat and would attend many local church meals not only for the food, but for the warm welcoming he would receive for his many stories and goofy jokes. More recently, he started to travel and visited Ohio, Washington, DC, England, Concord, N.H., Boston, and several other overnight trips to New Hampshire based attractions. This was a big step and change for Paul and he cherished every moment, but always enjoyed coming home to Charles Street.
Uncle Paul will be missed by anyone who had the opportunity to meet him as he was a kind and caring "old soul." He is heaven - reunited with his parents and cats (children) smiling down upon us all.
SERVICES: Calling Hours are at R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home in Rochester, N.H. located at 86 South Main St., on Wednesday, March 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. Masonic, American Legion, and Odd Fellows rituals will be performed in the evening. An additional viewing hour will be on Thursday morning, March 21 at 10 a.m., immediately followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations either be made to the Church of God located at 2 Howe Street in Rochester, NH 03867, or the Norman B. Sherwood Scholarship Fund, C/O Osgood Lodge No. 48, PO Box 1045, Portsmouth, NH 03802.
Final interment will be in the spring with a graveside service and celebration of life.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 18 to Mar. 21, 2019
