ROCHESTER - Paula Anne Davis, 82, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Brigham & Women's Hospital with her family by her side. She was born July 13, 1936 in Rochester, the daughter of the late Wilfred and Gladys (Marchand) Dallaire.
As a loving Registered Nurse for 55 years, she worked at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in the Emergency Room, Visiting Nurse Association, Harbour Women's Health, and Families First Prenatal Clinic.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Denise Warren, and brother Richard Dallaire.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years Darius (John) of Dover; their children Donna Keelty, Dana Davis, Diane Nicol, Debbie Davis, Darcy Graham, and Deanna MacDonald; her grandchildren, Lance Keelty, Tyler Davis, Alexis Nicol, Isabella and Evan Graham, James Davis, Nikki Warren, Taylor, Emilie, and Sydney MacDonald as well as six beautiful great-grandchildren.
Paula enjoyed hand quilting, knitting and volunteering but most of all spending time with her family. Her kind and compassionate ways will be missed by all who knew her.
SERVICES: Friends may call Tuesday, April 16, from 4 -7 p.m., at the H.J.Grondin & Son Funeral Home, 177 North Main St., Rochester. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, April 17, at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, at 10 a.m.
In Lieu of Flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Paula's honor to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or NH SPCA P.O. Box 196 Stratham, NH 03885. To sign the online guest book, please go to www.GrondinFuneralHome.com.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 13 to Apr. 16, 2019