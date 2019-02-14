|
WINTHROP, Mass. - Paula M. (Carlson) Klim, of Winthrop, passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019. She was 69 years old.
She was the beloved wife of Martin A. "Marty" Klim; devoted mother of Daniel M. Klim of Cambridge, Kristen M. Klim of Winthrop and Rebecca I. Macchia and her husband Tom of Long Island City, N.Y.; adored grandmother of Ayva, Miya, Gabriel and the late Gordon Grein and Lucia Macchia. Born in Quincy, she was the cherished daughter of Paul V. and Agnes C. (Forsberg) Carlson of Nashua, N.H.; dear sister of Nancy A. Loubier and her partner Michael Kenny of Quincy and Carol Carlson of Nashua, N.H.; also survived by several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held in the First Church of Winthrop United Methodist, 217 Winthrop St., Winthrop, on Saturday, February 16, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited.
Donations in her memory can be made to the Make-A Wish Foundation, 1 Bulfinch PL. Boston, MA 02114, or to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Ste. 200 Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Funeral arrangements are from the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., Winthrop. For guestbook, please visit our website at www.mauricekirbyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2019