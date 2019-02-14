Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home
210 Winthrop Street
Winthrop, MA 02152
(617) 846-0909
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
First Church of Winthrop United Methodist
217 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paula Klim
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula M. Klim

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paula M. Klim Obituary
WINTHROP, Mass. - Paula M. (Carlson) Klim, of Winthrop, passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019. She was 69 years old.

She was the beloved wife of Martin A. "Marty" Klim; devoted mother of Daniel M. Klim of Cambridge, Kristen M. Klim of Winthrop and Rebecca I. Macchia and her husband Tom of Long Island City, N.Y.; adored grandmother of Ayva, Miya, Gabriel and the late Gordon Grein and Lucia Macchia. Born in Quincy, she was the cherished daughter of Paul V. and Agnes C. (Forsberg) Carlson of Nashua, N.H.; dear sister of Nancy A. Loubier and her partner Michael Kenny of Quincy and Carol Carlson of Nashua, N.H.; also survived by several nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held in the First Church of Winthrop United Methodist, 217 Winthrop St., Winthrop, on Saturday, February 16, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited.

Donations in her memory can be made to the Make-A Wish Foundation, 1 Bulfinch PL. Boston, MA 02114, or to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Ste. 200 Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Funeral arrangements are from the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., Winthrop. For guestbook, please visit our website at www.mauricekirbyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home
Download Now