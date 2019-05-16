|
STRAFFORD - It is with great sadness that the family of Pauline D. Andersen announces her passing, after a period of failing health, on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at the age of 83 years.
SERVICES: A Memorial Celebration of Life is scheduled for May 18, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Edgerly Funeral Home. This special date was chosen by Ken signifying the day they "went steady".
Memorial donations in honor of Pauline may be made to Cornerstone VNA, 178 Farmington Rd. Rochester, NH 03867.
Published in Fosters from May 16 to May 19, 2019