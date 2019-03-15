Home

Pearl Cossette
Pearl J. Cossette Obituary
ROCHESTER - Pearl J. (De Wolfe) Cossette, 78, of Rochester, died after a period of declining health on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Born in Norwich, Conn., on April 22, 1940, she was the daughter of Henry and Marion De Wolfe.

She is survived by her son Edward and wife Erika; daughter Raeann and spouse Daniel Clarke; grandchildren Emma and Aidan Clarke; and her dog, Raggs. She is predeceased by her husband, (Eugene) Gene Cossette whom she married on November 18, 1963 in Rochester. She was very proud of her children and grandchildren and always attended their sporting events when she could.

Pearl worked at UNH Dining Services up until her retirement, always cheering on the UNH Football team and would often make field trips to support the team with her husband (including playoff games) in the early 2000s.

SERVICES: Per her request, there will be no services. Pearl asked that in lieu of flowers any donations be made to the University of New Hampshire Football Locker Room Project, 105 Main St., Durham, NH 03824.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2019
