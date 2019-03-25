|
GONIC, N.H. - Perley E. Armitage, Jr., of 90 Church Street passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at home after a long period of failing health.
He was born on March 1, 1930 in Old Town, Maine the son of the late Perley E. Armitage and Frances E. Miles.
Perley was a graduate of Portsmouth High School, Class of 1947 and the University of New Hampshire, Class of 1957 with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.
He was a proud veteran of the U. S. Navy having served during the Korean Conflict serving on the USS Witek (EDD848). He retired from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in 1985 where he was Assistant Chief Design Engineer and Electrical Engineer.
He enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and his beloved dogs.
He is survived by his loving wife, Rachelle C. (Dusseault) Armitage; two sons, Peter W. Armitage and his partner, Jesse Frazier of Providence, R.I. and John B. Armitage of West Rutland, Vt., stepson, Michael P. Capen of Gonic, N.H.; four grandchildren, Lianne Armitage of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Loren Armitage and his wife Maegan (Mercer-Bourne) of Raleigh, N.C.; Jonathan P. Capen of Farmington, N.H., Keanan M. Capen and a great grandson; two brothers, Dirck Armitage and his wife Marie of Seattle, Wash., and Michael Armitage and his wife Joanne of New Castle, N.H.; a sister, Delores Bell of Milford, Maine. He was predeceased by his daughter Holly Armitage.
There will be no services.
Burial will be in the spring at the family's discretion.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Cocheco Valley Humane Society, 262 County Farm Road, Dover, NH 03820.
Arrangements are under the care of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main Street, Rochester, N.H.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2019