Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Mason Lodge
11 Shapleigh Rd
Kittery, NH
View Map
Peter Daggett Obituary
ROCHESTER - Peter Daggett passed away into the arms of angels in his sleep on Monday, January 28, 2019 at Rochester Manor Rehab after years of multi-suffering. May you rest in peace as our beloved Husband, father, brother and friend. He was born in Portsmouth, N.H., to his mother Irene Mcgown (predeceased).

Leaving behind his loving wife of 33 years Tambrey; three adored daughters, Ashley, Cindell, Krista; and six grandchildren and one soon to be born; three close brother's Fred, Dale, and Jeremy Daggett (youngest, predeceased); two sweet older sisters Ginger and Pam; his best friend Wayne, Abe Bateman Phillip Desjardins; plus many more.

He was very outgoing and fun loving with his many parties, cookouts, holidays, war movies, bond fires, music, storytelling, cigars, laughing, amazing swimmer, boating, lobster boat, lots of great hunting and fishing friends he loved so much. We all shall miss him and shall see you again. Amen.

SERVICES: There is a celebration of life for him at Mason Lodge, 11 Shapleigh Rd., Kittery, Maine at 1 p.m., on February 9, 2019. Info on Facebook
Published in Fosters from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2019
