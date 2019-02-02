Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
For more information about
Phyllis Ferrigan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Ferrigan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis E. Ferrigan


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Phyllis E. Ferrigan Obituary
ROCHESTER - Phyllis E. Ferrigan, 89, formerly of Granite Street, died Sunday, January 28, 2019 at the Colonial Hill Nursing Home. Born May 12, 1929 in Rochester, N.H., she is the daughter of the late Maynard and Mary Freeman.

Phyllis has lived in Rochester for the past 28 years after moving from Lee, N.H. She worked as a Kindergarten Teacher at Bee Young Kindergarten and also was a stay at home for many years. She loved cooking for her family and friends along with her husband every weekend at their home on Wheelwright Pond in Lee, N.H.

She is predeceased by her husband John Ferrigan Jr., and a granddaughter Sara Stevens.

Surviving members of her family include her daughters, Cynthia Stevens and her husband Bruce of Berlin and Pamela Brownell and her husband Rico of Barrington; her grandchildren, Lawrence Brownell, Jessa Schaaff and Kayla Bick; her sisters, Katherine Stevens of Las Vegas, Nev., and Joyce LaPene of Farmington.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held in the spring at Rochester Cemetery in Rochester, N.H. Cremation is under the care of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, NH 03867.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
Download Now