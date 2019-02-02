|
ROCHESTER - Phyllis E. Ferrigan, 89, formerly of Granite Street, died Sunday, January 28, 2019 at the Colonial Hill Nursing Home. Born May 12, 1929 in Rochester, N.H., she is the daughter of the late Maynard and Mary Freeman.
Phyllis has lived in Rochester for the past 28 years after moving from Lee, N.H. She worked as a Kindergarten Teacher at Bee Young Kindergarten and also was a stay at home for many years. She loved cooking for her family and friends along with her husband every weekend at their home on Wheelwright Pond in Lee, N.H.
She is predeceased by her husband John Ferrigan Jr., and a granddaughter Sara Stevens.
Surviving members of her family include her daughters, Cynthia Stevens and her husband Bruce of Berlin and Pamela Brownell and her husband Rico of Barrington; her grandchildren, Lawrence Brownell, Jessa Schaaff and Kayla Bick; her sisters, Katherine Stevens of Las Vegas, Nev., and Joyce LaPene of Farmington.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held in the spring at Rochester Cemetery in Rochester, N.H. Cremation is under the care of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, NH 03867.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2019