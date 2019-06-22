|
|
NEW DURHAM - Mrs. Rachel A. (Caisse) Lindberg, born on September 16, 1940 in Lowell, Massachusetts, to the late Alice D. Caisse (Perron) and the late William W. Caisse, passed away at age 78 on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.
Rachel was the beloved wife of 46 years to the late David T. Lindberg. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Raymond Caisse and Henry Caisse. Rachel is survived by her sister, Henrietta Caisse of Pelham; sons, Kevin W. Lindberg and his wife Karen of Chelmsford Mass, Wayne D. Lindberg and his wife Papasarat of Popular Bluff, Mo.; daughters, Christine Cashman of Popular Bluff, Mo., and Ingrid Forslind and her husband Andrew of Moultonboro; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Rachel was a stay at home mom and also cared for other children in the neighborhood. Later in life she worked at the New Durham General Store where she enjoyed interacting with the local people of the town. She was an active member of other New Durham organizations like the Booster Club, Fire Bells, and the Food Pantry. Rachel enjoyed time with family and friends, whether it was camping, being a "Pool Buddy", playing games, or just laughing and joking with friends.
SERVICES: Services will be Private. Donations in Rachel's name to New Durham Food Pantry are welcome and appreciated. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from June 22 to June 25, 2019