SOMERSWORTH - Raoul R. Chevalier, of Somersworth, N.H., died at his home Monday, May 20, 2019 after a prolonged battle with Parkinson's Disease with his loving family by his side. He was 91 years old.



Raoul was the son of Edmond and Cidelia (Provencher) Chevalier. He was born and raised in Sanford, Maine where he graduated from St. Ignatius High School.



He was a veteran of the United States Army serving his country during the Korean War.



He married Jeannette Lavoie in 1952, settling in Somersworth where they raised their five children.



Raoul was a communicant of St. Ignatius Parish, St. Martin Church where he once served as President of both the Parish Council and Holy Name Society. He worked as a line foreman with Public Service Company of New Hampshire for 39 years, retiring in 1992. He operated his own electrical business, retiring at the age of 81. He particularly enjoyed spending time with his family. He had a love for music, dance and fishing.



Raoul is survived by his wife, Jeannette of 67 years and his children, Elaine Chevalier of Barrington, New Hampshire, Claire Kelley of Springvale, Maine, Denise Couture and her husband, Robert of Somersworth, New Hampshire, Diane Wallingford and her husband, Randy of Barrington, New Hampshire and Norman Chevalier and his wife, Kaisy of Kingsland, Georgia. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



Raoul was predeceased by his parents, his twelve siblings and his grandson, Ryan Kelley.



A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Cornerstone VNA for their support and assistance during Raoul's final weeks.



SERVICES: Friends and family are invited to visit with Raoul's family from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Bernier-Pelkey Funeral Home, 49 South St., Somersworth, N.H. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Ignatius Parish, St. Martin's Church on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10 a.m., at 120 Maple St., Somersworth, N.H. A Christian burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences can be left at www.bernierfuneralhome.net. Care for the Chevalier family has been entrusted to the Bernier-Pelkey Funeral Home.



In loving memory, contributions can be made to Cornerstone VNA, 178 Farmington Rd., Rochester, NH 03867 or to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Published in Fosters from May 22 to May 25, 2019