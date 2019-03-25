|
DURHAM - Raymond Buzzell passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 after a long illness.
Ray was born in Dover on Jan. 23, 1930. He was a graduate of Somersworth High School, a veteran of the Korean War, and a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America. He worked as a baker at UNH for 34 years, a job he thoroughly enjoyed until his retirement in 1992.
Ray is survived by his wife of over 61 years, Eva Boulanger Buzzell, his sons Paul, Bernard, and Mark, his sister Phyllis Kyreages, and brother Roger Buzzell.
SERVICES: An hour of visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Tasker Funeral Home 621 Central Ave Dover, N.H. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph's Church 150 Central Ave, Dover, N.H. Burial will be at St. Charles Cemetery.
