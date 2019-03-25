Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
For more information about
Raymond Buzzell
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tasker Funeral Home
621 Central Ave.
Dover, NH
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joseph's Church
150 Central Ave.
Dover, NH
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Buzzell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Buzzell


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Raymond Buzzell Obituary
DURHAM - Raymond Buzzell passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 after a long illness.

Ray was born in Dover on Jan. 23, 1930. He was a graduate of Somersworth High School, a veteran of the Korean War, and a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America. He worked as a baker at UNH for 34 years, a job he thoroughly enjoyed until his retirement in 1992.

Ray is survived by his wife of over 61 years, Eva Boulanger Buzzell, his sons Paul, Bernard, and Mark, his sister Phyllis Kyreages, and brother Roger Buzzell.

SERVICES: An hour of visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Tasker Funeral Home 621 Central Ave Dover, N.H. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph's Church 150 Central Ave, Dover, N.H. Burial will be at St. Charles Cemetery.

Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
Download Now