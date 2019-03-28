Foster's Daily Democrat Obituaries
SOMERSWORTH - Renée Rita Dupuis sadly passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, after a 10 month battle with ovarian cancer. She was surrounded by family. The daughter of Richmond and Mariette Dupuis, Renée was born June 3, 1964.

A 1982 Somersworth High School graduate, she also attended Rhode Island School of Design as an illustration major. Renée was a gifted, locally known artist.

Forever in her heart, she leaves her loving daughter Cole Rae Fallon and Cole's partner, Matt Nickerson; Renée's partner of 15 years, Bill Brown, and his extended family; her brothers Lee Dupuis, Phillip Dupuis, and Phil's wife Jennifer, their daughters Sophia and Lauren; sister Louise Janetos and husband Luke Janetos and their children Zoe and Eli; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and special godmother Marcelle Amarosa.

Renée especially loved the beach and picnics at Lake Wentworth. Family and friends were her passion, especially life-long friend and support, Courtney Turgeon. Renée had many caring friends and loyal neighbors who were always by her side, especially through this difficult time.

SERVICES: A time of visitation will be held at Bernier Funeral Home on 49 South St., Somersworth, N.H., from 6-8 p.m., Friday, March 29. A funeral mass will be held at St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish of St. Martin Church, 120 Maple St., Somersworth, N.H., Saturday, March 30, at 1 p.m.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Renée's name be made to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, NOCC 3800 Maple Avenue Suite 435, Dallas, Texas 75219, or on their website www.ovarian.org. To leave online condolences, please visit www.bernierfuneralhome.net. Care for the Dupuis family has been entrusted to the Bernier Funeral Home.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2019
