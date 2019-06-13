|
GONIC - Richard A. Donlon "Mike", 88, of Gonic, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 10, 2019 holding his wife's hand. Born in Boston, Mass., on January 18, 1931, he was the son of the late Richard J. and Margaret (McKay) Donlon.
Mike grew up in Rochester and graduated from Spaulding High School. He was employed for over 30 years by New England Telephone Company until his retirement in 1991. He was a member of the Rochester Elks, the Telephone Pioneers and the IBEW Union. He attended the University of NH prior to serving his country in the US Army 1952–1954. He was a member of St. Leo's parish in Gonic.
Over the years he enjoyed traveling with his wife, with special memories of their trip to China.
He was a loyal fan of his grandchildren attending all their sporting events, dance recitals and concerts.
Mike is survived by his wife of 65 years, high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Marcelline 'Marcy' Anctil. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and pepere. He is also survived by his four children, Paula Anderson and husband Mark, Doug Donlon and wife Kathy, Dee Sheing and husband Craig, Colette Dusseault and husband Ron. He leaves eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; holding a very special place in his heart for each of them. Devin Anderson and wife Kayla, great-grandsons Finian and Bjorn, Tyler Donlon and wife Christina, Sara Donlon, Adam Griffin, Eric Sheing, Max Sheing, Jason Dusseault and fiancé Kyrie Bouchard, Marci Loring and husband Aaron, and a sweet baby girl on the way.
He was predeceased by his one brother James E. Donlon 'Jeep'.
SERVICES: Grondin Funeral Home in Rochester is assisting the family with arrangements. In keeping with Mike's wishes, there will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 17, at 10:30 a.m., St. Mary's Church, 71 Lowell St., Rochester, N.H.
