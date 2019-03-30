|
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - Richard J. Chase, 88, of South Berwick, died Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Portsmouth Regional Hospital. He was born April 19, 1930 in Augusta, Maine and grew up in York Beach the son of Stuart and Ardell (Brooks) Chase.
Richard retired from the Portsmouth Navy Shipyard after working there for many years. He was an Army veteran after serving in the Korean War.
He is survived by his wife, Diana (Dagan) Chase of South Berwick; and daughters Michelle (Chase} Hodgdon of South Berwick and Laurie (Johnson) Spinney and husband Kenneth Spinney of Wells, Maine. He is also survived by grandchildren Stephanie and Robert Belair and Brian and Nathan Spinney. He was also a great grandfather to six great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by six siblings and son Michael.
SERVICES: A time of visiting will be Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 12-1 p.m. followed by the funeral at 1 p.m. at the McIntire-McCooey Funeral Home, 301 Main St. Burial will be in the spring in Woodlawn Cemetery. Please go to www.mcintiremccooey.com to sign the on-line guest book.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2, 2019