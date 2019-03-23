|
NASHUA - Richard S. Akerman, Sr., 88, of 12 Montgomery Avenue, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 5, 1931 in Portsmouth, N.H., the son of the late Wallace and Vera (Knight) Akerman.
Dick proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Japan. He has resided in Nashua for the past eight years previously living in Rochester for 30 years and was co-owner of Jenness and Jenness Insurance Agency. He was a communicant of the Parish of Resurrection Catholic Church in Nashua. Dick was a member of the American Legion Post # 0124 of Nashua. His hobbies included reading, bird watching and spending time with family.
Members of his family include his wife of 64 years, Sheila (LaPierre) Akerman; son, Michael and wife Loree Akerman; daughter, Sharon and husband Scott Soucy; grandchildren, Ava Soucy, Erin Akerman, Stacey Partridge, Kathryn Devoe; three great-grandchildren; and his loving canine companion "Foxy". He was predeceased by two sons, Richard S. Akerman, Jr., in 2007 and Wallace Akerman in 2016.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 12-2 p.m., at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with military honors. Burial will be in South Street Cemetery, Portsmouth, N.H., at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Rochester Soup Kitchen, 34 Main St., Rochester, NH 03867 where he and his wife volunteered. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 23 to Mar. 26, 2019