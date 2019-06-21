|
ROCHESTER -Rita T. (O'Sullivan) Connell, 86, of Rochester, died peacefully Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Born in Lowell, Mass., on August 10, 1932, Rita and her parents, Timothy O'Sullivan and Irene (Michaud) O'Sullivan moved to the Seacoast, where she graduated from Portsmouth High School.
After graduation she married the love of her life, Bruce Connell Jr., and together they had three children. In later years, Rita devoted her life to children with special needs; first with the Special Olympics in Wolcott, Conn., and then as a Special Education teacher in Plymouth, Mass.
After retirement, she loved to paint, eat ice cream and most of all, spend time with her beloved family. Rita had a big heart, ready laugh, and a great capacity to love.
Rita is survived by her daughters, Donna Salinger and her husband Mark, Laurie Steinberg and her husband Michael, and her son, Timothy Connell and his wife Nancy. She is also survived by her seven beloved grandchildren, Shelley MacGregor and her husband Douglas, Melissa Salinger, Bruce Steinberg and his wife Katerina, Shawn Salinger, Jonathan Steinberg and his wife Amy, Katie Adamczyk and her husband Michael, and Lindsey Sisson and her husband Mathew; as well as eleven great-grandchildren, Will, Tim, Nate, Sam, Irina, Maya, Sophia, Evelyn, Emerson, Norah, and Jack.
Rita's family would like to thank the staff and residents of Carriage Hill in Madbury, as the care was exceptional. She loved and appreciated every single person at Carriage Hill.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit on Saturday, June 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tasker Funeral Home, located at 621 Central Avenue in Dover, N.H. A private family burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Howie's Field of Dreams, Rochester Rotary Charities-HFOD, P.O. Box 779, Rochester, NH 03866. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from June 21 to June 24, 2019