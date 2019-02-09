Home

J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel
84 Broad Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-1702
Robert Vaughan
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
American Legion Post 47
551 Foundry St
Rollinsford, NH
Robert Alan Vaughan


ROLLINSFORD - Robert Alan Vaughan passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, February 1, 2019. Born September 21, 1953 to Robert Sr. and Mabel Vaughan, he grew up in Goffstown, N.H., and graduated from Goffstown High School.

He enlisted in the US Army, serving in Germany, and was honorably discharged to later attend the University of New Hampshire on the GI Bill earning a B.S. in Animal Science. He served as a NH State Representative and raised two families in his long-time home in Rollinsford, N.H.

Bob was an insatiable connoisseur of the greatest rock music, always sharing his love of music with family and friends.

Most notably he was a proud, devoted and loving father to his sons, Zackary (Portsmouth, N.H.) and Nickolas (Kingston, N.H.) as well as to his step-daughters, Courtney (husband Brian) Turgeon of Somersworth, N.H.; Lara (husband Jamie) Arsenault of New Hampton, N.H.; and Sydney (husband Erin) Caretti of Mercersburg, Pa. He also is survived by Marie Gurley, mother of Zack and Nick; his mother, Mabel Vaughan of Weare, N.H. and Vero Beach, Fla.; aunt JoAnne Hall of Scarborough, Maine; aunt Dorothy Keefe, Fairfax, Vt.; brothers Thomas (partner Sandra) of Weare, N.H. and Kevin (wife Pricilla, children Emily and Tyler) of Deering, N.H.; and sister Katrina Snook (husband Steve, children Danielle and Randy) of Weare, N.H.

SERVICES: Visitation with the family is Wednesday, February 13, from 6-8 p.m. at the American Legion Post 47, 551 Foundry St., Rollinsford, NH 03869. A graveside service will take place in the spring in Groveville, Maine.

In lieu of flowers, correspondence/contributions may be sent to Bob's sons, Zackary and Nickolas at P.O. Box 696, Portsmouth, NH 03802 as they navigate this tragic and unexpected loss and regain their footing in his absence. Arrangements are under the direction of J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2019
