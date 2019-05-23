|
|
DURHAM - Robert D. Calamari, 86, of Durham, N.H., who practiced law in New Hampshire for over fifty years, died on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born in New York City on July 15, 1932; the son of Andrew and Mary Calamari.
He earned a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Fordham College and a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from Fordham University School of Law, where he met his wife, Rita, with whom he practiced law for many years in Lancaster, N.H. After their retirement, they resided in Durham, N.H.
He served in the US Army, Signal Corps, during the Korean War. During his years of practice, he served as County Attorney of Coos County and as federal magistrate for the Northern District of NH, as well as on numerous boards and commissions at the state and local levels.
He was predeceased by his parents, a brother Andrew Jr., and a sister Margaret. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, and by a son, Robert Jr., his wife Brenda, and a granddaughter Marissa of Lynnfield, Mass.
He will be remembered for his loving heart and generous spirit. To know him was to love him.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, June 1, at 10 a.m., at the Church of St. Thomas More, 6 Madbury Rd., Durham, N.H. Burial will follow with military honors in the Durham Cemetery. A reception for family and friends will follow at the Three Chimneys Inn, 17 Newmarket Rd., Durham.
In lieu of Flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Cardinal Hayes High School "Cardinal & Gold Fund", 650 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10451. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from May 23 to May 26, 2019