DOVER - Robert Francis Stanley, Jr., 42, of Dover, passed unexpectedly in Thursday, June 27, 2018. Born June 26, 1976, Rob was the son of Anita Harvey and the late Robert Francis Stanley, Sr.
Rob grew up in Colorado and enjoyed the mountains, hunting and fishing. He owned and operated Robert's Protective Coatings from 2001-2012.
Rob is survived by his children, Robert Stanley, III, Joseph Stanley, Michele Stanley, Kamdyn Stanley and Kollin Stanley; his mother, Anita Harvey and her husband Bob; his fiancee Kristy Slosek; sisters, Sherri Abbott and her husband Russ, Cathy Miller and her husband Steve, Lisa Rocheleau; his brother Scot Lemieux; and his nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, February 17, at the First United Methodist Church in Rochester. Family and friends are invited to attend.
