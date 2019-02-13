|
DOVER - Robert Frank Molloy (aka Daddio) passed away Friday, February 8, 2019. He was born June 9, 1946 in Yonkers, N.Y. That's right, a Yankees and Giants fan and not afraid to let you know! Daddio grew up playing baseball in the Bronx and rooting for his favorite teams. Baseball was his dream until he was drafted into the United States Army in September of 1966. He spent three years serving our country until he was injured and received a Purple Heart with an Honorable Discharge in 1969. His life was forever changed.
Daddio was a soldier and a fighter, but when it came to his children and grandchildren he was the most loving man anyone could ask for. Daddio enjoyed many things, but being with his family was his favorite – he took every chance he could to get out on the water and take his kids fishing! When his granddaughter came along he enjoyed spending every minute with her. He spent many days in the backyard watching her play in the kiddie pool, and loved weekend sleepovers eating too much pizza and chicken wings!
He will be remembered as the 'Best Dad Ever' (with apologies to those who think your Dad held that title). He was smart, funny, loving, and generous. He showed us all love; it didn't matter if you were his child or a friend of one of his children... he loved us all, and enjoyed always having all the kids around.
Daddio is survived by his wife Cathy Molloy and sister Lynn Vann, along with his beloved children Ryan Jones, Stacy Gray, Breann Belhumeur and Marianne Belhumeur, and grandchildren Alexcia Saunders, Deklan Curry and Joseph Opalka Jr.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth, N.H., on Friday, February 15, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers or donations, we ask that you take a moment to tell your loved ones you love them, hold them tight for too long and go fishing. Life is finite and fragile, don't take things for granted... just because something is here today doesn't mean it will be here tomorrow. Love with everything you have, that's what Daddio did. Love outlives us all.
For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2019