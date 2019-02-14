|
CONCORD - Robert H. Murray Jr., 84, died Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Harris Hill. Born April 1, 1934, he was the son of the late Robert H. and Helen Murray of Nashua.
After graduating from Nashua High School in 1952, Bob joined the N.H. National Guard and was called for active duty. He was stationed in Bavaria, Germany, where he was a medic with the U.S. Army Ski Patrol.
He attended Keene Teachers College where he received his Bachelor of Education degree in 1960. His first teaching jobs were in Troy, Sullivan and Westmoreland as a teaching principal.
In 1968 he was named the emergency care coordinator with the University of Maryland in conjunction with the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute, he set up a training program for Emergency Medical Technicians. In 1971 he co-wrote an emergency care manual known as the Yellow Book, used nationally for the training of EMTs.
A lifelong firefighter, he was a member of the Keene Fire Department and later fire chief of Meadowood County Area Fire Department where he conducted fire training courses at the Training Center.
As well as his active role in firefighting and emergency care, he was for a number of years the head trainer in charge of the infirmary at the Ted Williams Baseball Camp, and was an active member of the National Ski Patrol for decades.
He is survived by his former wife, Mary Lou LaCoste, the mother of their five children: Gwen Murray and husband Peter Collins of Merrimack; Brian Murray and wife Lisa of New Durham; Sue (Murray) and husband Mike Williams of Concord; Kathy (Murray) and husband Ed Hall of Keene; and Debbie Murray of West Swanzey; also survived by grandchildren Kali, Jacob, Trevor, Jackie, Pamela, Becca, Matthew, Tyler, Dan, Alex, Andrew, Eric, Amanda, Abigail, Christopher and Darcy and great-grandchildren Skylar, Vincent and Ella and one brother, Dennis.
SERVICES: A private memorial service will be held for the family at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bennettfuneral.com for the Murray family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory can be made to the Professional Firefighters of NH, 43 Centre St., Concord, NH 03301.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2019