MADBURY - Robert James Hodgson passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019. He died in the home he built, sharing his last days and weeks with his wife Diane Main Hodgson, daughters Denise Marshall, Laura Graves, Amy Jennings and Molly Hodgson, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bob was born in Nashua, N.H., in 1937, son of James Hodgson and Evelyn Ritchie and older brother to Brenda Campbell and Richard Hodgson. Bob spent his adult life in Madbury, N.H.
He graduated Dover High School in 1955 and University of New Hampshire in 1961. He was owner and operator of NH Punch and Die. Bob was a lifelong genealogist and was a resource for many who shared that interest.
For full obituary visit: https://www.kentandpelczarfh.com/obituary/robert-hodgson
SERVICES: Burial will be private and at a later date in the Madbury cemetery. If honoring Hodge, he suggested: volunteering or donating to the Madbury Volunteer Fire Department, the Madbury Historical Society, or the Madbury Public Library.
