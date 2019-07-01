Home

More Obituaries for Robert Hollingshead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Hollingshead Jr.


1967 - 2019
EAST POLAND, Maine - Robert James Hollingshead, Jr. 52, of East Poland, died unexpectedly late Wednesday afternoon, June 26, 2019 when he was struck by an inattentive driver, while riding his beloved Harley home from work.

He was born Feb. 7, 1967 in Somers Point, N.J. to Robert James and Eleanor Marie (Bull) Hollingshead, Sr. Bob graduated from Mt. Blue High School in 1985. He was a U.S. Navy veteran.

Bob is loved by his mother, Eleanor Long; daughters: Lyndsy and Alysha Hollingshead; sons: Seth Bowie and Trebor Hollingshead; sisters: Robin (Ray) Turner, Stardom Barden and Destiny (Matt) Long; brothers: Dusty Long, Matthew Sullivan and Randy Hollingshead.

For the full obituary, please go to: https://www.wilescremationcare.com/obituaries/Robert-Hollingshead/#!/Obituary

SERVICES: Family and friends are invited to a memorial visitation on Tuesday, July 2 from 11 a.m. until 12 Noon at the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Rtes. 2 & 27, Farmington, Maine where a memorial service will follow at 12 Noon with Rev. Heidi Chamberland officiating. Following the services, all are invited to a Celebration of Life Reception at the Temple Town Hall, 258 Temple Road, Temple, Maine.
