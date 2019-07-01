SOMERSWORTH - Robert L. Beaudoin, 95 of Somersworth died on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at home with his family by his side. He was born Feb. 19, 1924 in Dover, N.H.; the son of Theodore and Ruth (McDaniel) Beaudoin.



He attended school in Dover, N.H.



In January 1943, he joined the U.S. Marine Corp and proudly served in the Pacific during WWII.



He retired from General Electric in Somersworth.



He is survived by his wife of 76 years, Mary (Flanagan) Beaudoin; his daughters, Roberta (Sonny) Gagne, Cinthia Maloomian, and Katherly (Dana) Langton; grandchildren, Amy, Drew, Cara, Derek, Kaylie, and Kenzie; three great grandchildren.



He was predeceased by his son-in-law, Ralph Maloomian and grandson, Robert Maloomian.



Charitable contributions may be made to his favorite charity, ,501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or go to stjude.org.



SERVICES: A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Somersworth, N.H. Arrangements are under the direction of Wiggin Purdy McCooey Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave, Dover, N.H.



