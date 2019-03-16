Home

Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Newmarket, NH 03857
(603) 659-3344
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Newmarket, NH
Robert L. "Fibber" Filion


Robert L. "Fibber" Filion Obituary
NEWMARKET - Robert L. "Fibber" Filion, 91, lifelong resident of Newmarket, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Born October 7, 1927 he was the son of Louis and Celia (Lauzon) Filion.

Fibber graduated from Newmarket High School and spent three years in the US Navy. He was married to Helen (Ham) Filion for 66 years until her passing in November 2017. He was a lifelong communicant of St. Mary Church, Newmarket.

Fibber owned his own construction business called Filion & Son Construction.

He and Helen spent several winters in Pompano Beach, Florida and summers at Bow Lake and had traveled extensively to places such as New Zealand and Alaska. Fibber enjoyed sulky horse racing and had owned race horses.

Fibber was predeceased by his wife, his brother Gerard and sister Theresa Clancy.

He is survived by his son, Dale (Bumpy) Filion and his wife Carol, and his son George Phalen and his wife Brenda; three grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Leo (Bezo) Filion; and sisters Lucille Pelland and Carol Barnes; several nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 11, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Church, Newmarket. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Newmarket. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2019
