Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
American Legion
Rochester, NH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Langdon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Langdon


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Langdon Obituary
LEBANON, Maine - Robert Langdon, 92, of Lebanon, Maine, passed away at his home with his loved ones by his side on Saturday, April 27, 2019.

Robert was born on March 7, 1927 in Portsmouth, N.H., the son of the late Hazel and Frank Langdon. He grew up in Portsmouth and at the age of 16 went to work at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard then joined the Navy in 1944, he was World War II Veteran. After leaving the service he returned to the Navy Yard where he was a pipe fitter in shop 56, retired in 1983. After retiring he worked for Shaw's for a number of years and later for Busy Bee Cleaning Company.

Robert raised his family along side his wife Lorraine (Breton) in Rollinsford, N.H. Robert loved being in the sun and working in the yard with flowers, he had a special touch for growing roses. He enjoyed playing cards with family weekly and with his good friend Bev almost daily. He also loved going out to eat with friends and his many trips to I-Hop with Heather.

He was predeceased by his wife Lorraine in 1996, daughter Kathryn Trefethen in 2006, son David Langdon 2008, brothers Frank and Samuel Langdon and sisters Virginia Foss and Mary Karkavelas.

He is survived by his son Michael Langdon of Somersworth and daughter Nancy Trask and husband Jeff of Lebanon; grandchildren, Reggie Trefethen Jr., Stacy Doore, Danielle Kenney, Jennifer Buck, Amanda Langdon, Nick Harnum, Jessica Harnum, Chelsea Byrnes; 20 great grandchildren; a niece and several nephews.

The family would like to thank Cornerstone VNA for all their support. Special thanks to Flo who was so gentle and caring, and Bev who has been by his side everyday.

SERVICES: Services will be at the American Legion in Rochester, N.H. on May 8 at 11 a.m.

Condolences may be expressed at blackfuneralhomes.com
Published in Fosters from May 6 to May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.