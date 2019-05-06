|
|
LEBANON, Maine - Robert Langdon, 92, of Lebanon, Maine, passed away at his home with his loved ones by his side on Saturday, April 27, 2019.
Robert was born on March 7, 1927 in Portsmouth, N.H., the son of the late Hazel and Frank Langdon. He grew up in Portsmouth and at the age of 16 went to work at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard then joined the Navy in 1944, he was World War II Veteran. After leaving the service he returned to the Navy Yard where he was a pipe fitter in shop 56, retired in 1983. After retiring he worked for Shaw's for a number of years and later for Busy Bee Cleaning Company.
Robert raised his family along side his wife Lorraine (Breton) in Rollinsford, N.H. Robert loved being in the sun and working in the yard with flowers, he had a special touch for growing roses. He enjoyed playing cards with family weekly and with his good friend Bev almost daily. He also loved going out to eat with friends and his many trips to I-Hop with Heather.
He was predeceased by his wife Lorraine in 1996, daughter Kathryn Trefethen in 2006, son David Langdon 2008, brothers Frank and Samuel Langdon and sisters Virginia Foss and Mary Karkavelas.
He is survived by his son Michael Langdon of Somersworth and daughter Nancy Trask and husband Jeff of Lebanon; grandchildren, Reggie Trefethen Jr., Stacy Doore, Danielle Kenney, Jennifer Buck, Amanda Langdon, Nick Harnum, Jessica Harnum, Chelsea Byrnes; 20 great grandchildren; a niece and several nephews.
The family would like to thank Cornerstone VNA for all their support. Special thanks to Flo who was so gentle and caring, and Bev who has been by his side everyday.
SERVICES: Services will be at the American Legion in Rochester, N.H. on May 8 at 11 a.m.
Condolences may be expressed at blackfuneralhomes.com
Published in Fosters from May 6 to May 9, 2019