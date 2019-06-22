|
|
ALTON - Robert "Rob" P. Loker, Jr., passed into eternity on Saturday, June 15, 2019, quietly at home, in the arms of his beloved wife, Susan. Born on March 23, 1940, to Robert and Elizabeth (Britt) Loker, in Needham, Massachusetts.
Rob attended Hebron Academy in Maine and Babson College in Wellesley, Massachusetts prior to joining the Army in 1962. Stationed in Mannheim, Germany he was with the Counter Intelligence Corps for four years. He was a proud and patriotic veteran. He married Susan (Sawyer) and for more than 52 years their life together was a joyous journey, holding each other in trust and love wherever they built their home.
Early in his career, Rob worked as a Branch Manager for Kinnear Corporation for twelve years. His passion for building and being outdoors led him to form his own company, Robco. He installed complex playground systems throughout New England while also developing Sundance Christmas Tree Farm, Farmington, N.H. Both vocations involved physical but joyful work and he ran them for over 25 years.
Rob shared his time and talents as a Red Cross Disaster Assessment volunteer, deployed to support the victims of floods and hurricanes. Early in 2000 he began volunteering for Southeast New Hampshire Habitat for Humanity, an organization he has continued to strongly support.
Rob will live on in the hearts of his wife Susan; sister Martha Eberly and her husband Glen; brother David and his wife Cynthia; brother Wesley and his wife Karen; nieces; nephews; extended family and friends; and with Jada-Joy, his loyal Australian Shepherd.
SERVICES: A celebration of Rob's life with military honors will be on Saturday, June 29 at 1 p.m., at the First Congregational Church, 400 Main St., Farmington, N.H., led by Pastor Kent Schneider. Interment will be at the New Hampshire State Veteran's Cemetery in Boscawen.
Donations in Rob's honor may be made to SENH Habitat for Humanity, Attn: Marcie Bergen, Executive Director, 1 Middle St., Portsmouth, NH 03801. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from June 22 to June 25, 2019