SOMERSWORTH - Robert Raymond Drouin passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Dover Health & Wellness Rehabilitation Center, Dover, N.H. He was 82 years old. "Ray"/ "Bob" was born March 24, 1936 in Biddeford, Maine, the son of Arthur A. and Rose nee Landry Drouin.



He grew up in Rochester, N.H., and graduated from Spaulding High School, Class of 1955. He enlisted in the USAF in 1956 and was stationed in many places, including Hickam AFB, HI, multiple times. He served in Danang, Vietnam from 1970-1971. He retired in 1976 at the rank of MSgt and veteran of the Vietnam War. Upon retiring from the USAF after 20 years of service, he eventually returned to N.H. and retired from his civilian position of Warehouse/Traffic Manager at Ward Hill Industries, Mass.



Bob was an athlete for much of his life with playing basketball in his younger years and discovering racquetball in the 1970s, going on to compete and win many tournaments. His other loves included music, the Boston Celtics, the NY Yankees, and fast cars, his Ford Mustang, in particular. He was a longtime member of Seacoast Sports Club, Portsmouth, N.H.



He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Colette Drouin and Nick Torraca, as well as his granddaughter, Faith Drouin, all of Newburgh, N.Y. He is also survived by his sister, Rita McCann, Nashua, N.H., as well as nieces and nephew, Catherine (William) Stapledon, Nashua, N.H., Joann (Steve) Monas, Va., Jane Riedel, Ariz., and Erny (Joyce) Plante, Nev., as well as many great and great-great nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his former wife and lifelong friend, Barbara Hale, Rochester, N.H. Bob is predeceased by his sister, Claire Plante, his brother-in-law, Warren McCann, and his nephew, William Malenfant.



His motto as a veteran of the Vietnam War was "Keep the Faith!"



SERVICES: A graveside service will be held in the spring, 2019, with military honors, at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Somersworth, N.H. Care of the Drouin Family has been entrusted to J S Pelkey and Son/Bernier Funeral Home. Published in Fosters from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary