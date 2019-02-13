|
SANBORNVILLE - Rodney Francis Monnat passed away in Lebanon, N.H., on Friday, February 8, 2019. The son of the late Florence Aubel, he was born in Lowville, N.Y., on April 19, 1936.
Rodney proudly served in the US Navy from 1955-1959. While stationed in St. Petersburg, Florida, he met and married Mary Lou Morrison, where they lived for eight years, having their children, Brian and Deborah.
After moving to Farmington, N.H., he worked at General Electric in Somersworth, N.H., for 28 years. Upon retirement, Rod and Mary Lou moved to Great East Lake in Wakefield, N.H., where he enjoyed helping his friends and neighbors with their many projects.
He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his love of nature, his N.Y. home, family, all things maple, and as well as his unrelenting work ethic. He could often be seen on his tractor working on Doc Morrison Road. His ability to weld, wire, woodwork and fix nearly anything will be very much missed.
He leaves his wife of 59 years, Mary Lou; his son Brian Monnat of Gonic, N.H.; his daughter Deborah Monnat-White and her husband, Eric, of Sullivan, N.H. He also leaves his grandson, Ryan White, and his wife Errin, of Nottingham, N.H., along with three very special great-grandchildren, Harrison, Eliza, and Ellis.
Rod is survived by a sister, Linda Aubel Edick of Crystal Lake, Ill; three brothers and their spouses, Neal and Linda Aubel Lowville, N.Y.; Gary and Sharon Aubel of Forestport, N.Y.; Kevin and Helene Aubel of Baldwinsville, N.Y.; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
His mother, Florence, brothers Lynn and John Aubel, and sister Cheryl Aubel Myron predeceased him.
Rod's family is forever grateful for the support of extended family, his close circle of friends, both at Great East Lake and beyond, as well as the extraordinary care and compassion provided by his healthcare teams at Frisbie Hospital and Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. They send a special thank you to Dr. K. Smith and Lindsay Bergmann, APRN.
SERVICES: There will be a memorial service later in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Moose Mountains Greenways ([email protected]), Loaves and Fishes of St. Peter's Church in Lowville, N.Y., or a . To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
