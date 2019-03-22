Home

Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
Roger DuPont
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tasker Funeral Home
621 Central Ave.
Dover, NH
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joseph's Church
150 Central Ave.
Dover, NH
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Roger E. DuPont, 82, died at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland on Friday, March 15, 2019 due to complications arising from cardio pulmonary obstructive disorder. He was a resident of Dover, New Hampshire from 1976 to 2017. Born February 15, 1937 in Cumberland, R.I., the son of Roger E. DuPont and Alberta (Vaillancourt) Girard.

He served his country in the U.S. Air Force and as a Special Investigator for the U.S. Department of Defense.

He is survived by his sons, David J. DuPont and Daniel M. DuPont; his sister, Carol Girard; four grandchildren, Mariel Claire DuPont, Gabriel W. DuPont, Joseph D. DuPont, Zachary M. DuPont; and several nieces and nephews.

Roger was predeceased by his wife, Claire M. DuPont in 2004 and his daughter Deborah A. DuPont in 1999.

SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 6-8 p.m., at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover, NH 03820. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 12 p.m., at St. Joseph's Church, 150 Central Ave., Dover, NH 03820. Burial will follow at Pine Hill cemetery in Dover.

Flowers are acceptable or memorial donations may be made to Seacoast Hospice Care, 642 Central Ave., Dover, NH 03820. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook or for more information.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 22 to Mar. 25, 2019
