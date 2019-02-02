|
SANFORD, Maine - Roger J. Desmarais, 68, died Tuesday, January 15, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona after a brief illness. Born in Sanford, Maine on February 24, 1950; he was the son of Paul and Albertine Desmarais.
He is survived by his son Rob and Bethany Desmarais; his daughters Maggie Judd, Danielle and Steve Beauchman, and last, but not least, KellyJo and Ron Lineweber. He also leaves behind seven beautiful grandchildren.
Kelly would like to thank Gracie at Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services in Phoenix, Ariz.
SERVICES: The family will have a celebration of life in the summer, in Maine. Please go to www.fosters.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2019