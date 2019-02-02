Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Desmarais
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger J. Desmarais


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Roger J. Desmarais Obituary
SANFORD, Maine - Roger J. Desmarais, 68, died Tuesday, January 15, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona after a brief illness. Born in Sanford, Maine on February 24, 1950; he was the son of Paul and Albertine Desmarais.

He is survived by his son Rob and Bethany Desmarais; his daughters Maggie Judd, Danielle and Steve Beauchman, and last, but not least, KellyJo and Ron Lineweber. He also leaves behind seven beautiful grandchildren.

Kelly would like to thank Gracie at Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services in Phoenix, Ariz.

SERVICES: The family will have a celebration of life in the summer, in Maine. Please go to www.fosters.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries