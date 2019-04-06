SOMERSWORTH - On Friday, March 22, 2019, Roger P. Dubois, loving father and active scouter, passed away at the age of 63. Roger was born on Oct. 28, 1955, to Roger O. and Pauline (Lassonde) Dubois of Somersworth, N.H. He graduated from Somersworth High School in 1973.



He developed a love of movies (which he quoted often) managing theaters before working as a sales representative in the lumber and information technologies industries.



Roger was an active scouter. He served as Scoutmaster of Troop 195 in Somerworth and later assisted scouts throughout the state as a volunteer for Abanaki District and Daniel Webster Council. In 2002, he was distinguished with the Silver Beaver Award for his lifelong dedication to scouting.



Roger was preceded in death by his father, Roger O., his mother, Pauline, and his sisters, Linda Vermette and Carol Dubois. He is survived by his son, Scott, his sisters Priscilla Belair and Norma Turgeon, and many nieces and nephews.



A memorial will be held at Bernier's Funeral Home in Somersworth this summer on a date to be determined. Details will be posted on www.bernierfuneralhome.net . Roger will also be remembered in July at the annual barbeque he founded with friends and neighbors Bill and Cathy Alling.



Care for the Dubois family has been entrusted to the Bernier Funeral Home. Published in Fosters from Apr. 6 to Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary