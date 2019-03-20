|
|
FARMINGTON - Roger W. Bush, 70, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at Dover Rehab after a long illness. Born in Rochester, N.H., April 7, 1948, he was the son of Wesley and Hazel (Hanscom) Bush.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Marilyn Bush of Farmington, N.H.; a sister Sally Barnes; son Roger Bush; daughter Lisa Bush; stepson Richard Pike; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Roger loved to ride his motorcycle and loved his music.
SERVICES: Roger, along with his mother in-law Louise Langlois, will be laid to rest May 11, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Franklin Street Cemetery.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2019