Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Hampton
861 Lafayette Rd.
Hampton, NH 03842
603-622-1800
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Franklin Street Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Bush
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger W. Bush


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roger W. Bush Obituary
FARMINGTON - Roger W. Bush, 70, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at Dover Rehab after a long illness. Born in Rochester, N.H., April 7, 1948, he was the son of Wesley and Hazel (Hanscom) Bush.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Marilyn Bush of Farmington, N.H.; a sister Sally Barnes; son Roger Bush; daughter Lisa Bush; stepson Richard Pike; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Roger loved to ride his motorcycle and loved his music.

SERVICES: Roger, along with his mother in-law Louise Langlois, will be laid to rest May 11, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Franklin Street Cemetery.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now