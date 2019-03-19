|
|
LIMERICK, Maine - Roland R. Gagne, 80, of Limerick, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, March 14, 2019. He was born on January 20, 1939 to Malcolm and Yvonne (Desloge) Gagne in Exeter, N.H., where he grew up and attended local schools graduating from Exeter High School.
Shortly after high school, Raymond enlisted and in the U.S. Air Force where he served for nearly four years.
Roland began his career as a machinist in the Air Force and continued throughout his working life. He was employed by Henchels in Massachusetts and R.E. Prescott in Exeter, N.H.
He lived in Sanford for many years, where he met his wife Janet and together they spent eleven happy years of marriage, and in recent years the couple moved to Limerick.
He enjoyed bass fishing, gardening, and carpentry and wood refinishing. Roland also loved to dance.
Roland will be remembered as the sweetest, kindest, gentlest man. He was caring, and had a great sense of humor and will be dearly missed.
He is predeceased by his parents, and a brother, Paul Gagne.
Survivors include, his wife to whom he referred as his "beautiful lady", Janet Gagne; his daughter, Glenna Oliver and her husband Sam III; his son Keith and his partner Brooke TenEyck; stepchildren, Ronnie, David and Mike Dubois, Raymone Wentworth and her husband, John, Belinda Williams and her husband Kevin, and Matthew Johnson and his wife Kimbra; two grandsons, Sam Oliver IV, and Liam Oliver; a special granddaughter, Melissa Davenport and her husband Ray; great-grandchildren Jacob and Morgan; a sister Anita Forbes; a brother George Gagne, his former wife, Ann Gagne, and his nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Burial will be held at Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Springvale later in the spring. Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.blackfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2019