DURHAM - Roland S. Coker, Jr., passed away at Hanover Hill Healthcare Center in Manchester, N.H. Born in Crookston, Minn., on March 16, 1924 to Leola Morrison (Fogg) and Roland S. Coker, Sr.



Roland was a World War II Veteran serving with the US Army 390th AAA Battery Battalion in the Battle of Bulge under the command of General George S. Patton, Feb. 22, 1943 – Dec. 16, 1945.



He worked with the Local Union 976 – Portsmouth, N.H., as a laborer/mason tender for 50 years. He belonged to the Jeremiah Smith (Grange), One Lee Hook Road, Lee, N.H., for 80 1/2 years; Roland was a member of Newmarket American Legion #67.



Survivors include son, William R. Coker and wife, Linda of Goffstown; two daughters, Donna Piper and husband Philip of Oak Hill, Fla. and Charlene Salois and husband Ernest of Nottingham, N.H.; brother, Ronald S. Coker of Dover; two grandchildren, H. Norman Ellis of Madbury, N.H. and Monica Sue Hickey and husband, Michael of Candia, N.H.; two great-grandchildren, Mykayla Leigh and Joseph Ward of Candia, N.H.; and many more grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one special cousin, Barbara Doucette of Lee, N.H.; two nephews, David and Van Coker and niece, Nathalie Fitzgerald of Neb.; and many cousins.



Predeceased by his loving wife of 56 years, Morna (Heath) Coker in 2003 and brother, Robert S. Coker of Grand Island, Neb., in 1998.



SERVICES: Visitation will be on Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a funeral service to follow at 12 p.m. at the Purdy Memorial Chapel, 2 Concord Rd., Rt. 4, Lee, N.H., with Deacon Robert Gagnon, officiating. Interment with Military Honors will immediately follow at Durham Cemetery. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.



Flowers are welcome or please make contributions in memory of Roland to the , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online at www.dementiasociety.org/memorials. Published in Fosters from June 5 to June 8, 2019